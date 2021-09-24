BKB 22 was only a couple of weeks ago – and already we are putting together BKB 23!

That goes ahead at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20 and will feature a classic puncher-vs-boxer match up for the world super-welterweight championship.

Everyone who follows BKB TM knows Daniel Lerwell is the knockout king of the sport.

The five-fight record shows four KOs – including three in the first round.

He had a one-round win over Mason Shaw in August that brought him the vacant world championship and now makes his first defence against Antony Holmes.

If you saw his last fight, you will know Antony can really box.

Ryan Barrett had made an explosive start to his career with BKB™, but Antony was too slick for him and beat him on points.

We know that Lerwell-Holmes is a fight the fans want to see.

Antony asked his social media followers who they would most like to see him fight – and the most popular answer was “Daniel Lerwell.”

Antony has earned his shot – and we are happy to make the fight happen.

The show also features the return of Sean ‘Outlaw’ George.

Of course Sean was bitterly disappointed to lose to Dan Chapman in their world-title fight on BKB 21, but I knew we would see him in the ring again.

Fighting is in Sean’s DNA and he wants another world title before he walks away.

Sean has been with us from the early days. I remember him battling Kevin Bennett in Nottingham years ago and he’s been a key part of BKB™’s growth.

I’m glad he’s decided to fight for us again.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown