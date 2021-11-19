BKB 23 is now only hours away!

I can’t wait for tomorrow night’s show – and I know I’m not the only one.

Fight fans around the world will be tuning in tomorrow night for a show that features the most hated fighter in the world!

That’s what Eric Olsen calls himself.

Eric says he gets messages on social media from fight fans all the time – and they all want him to lose.

So Carl Hobley will be one of the most popular fighters in the world on Saturday night.

Carl meets Eric for the vacant world cruiserweight championship.

I know there have been exchanges between Eric and Carl’s supporters over the past few weeks and there are going to be a lot of people at the O2 Arena – and beyond – wanting to see Eric lose.

Eric says he makes enemies everywhere he goes!

We will have fans watching in more than 40 countries tomorrow night and Eric knows many of them will want to see him lose.

He’s planning an unhappy ending for all those rooting against him. Tomorrow night will be Eric’s 100th fight in all combat sports and he’s planning to celebrate by being crowned world champion.

Also, Daniel Lerwell defends his world middleweight title against Anthony Holmes, Sean George returns, there’s our first women’s fight and much, much more.

These shows take a lot of putting together.

Jim and myself have already started working on BKB 24, in January.

But the hard work is always worth it on the night when the fans are in there cheering great fights.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown