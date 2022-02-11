BKB 25 will be our first ever Sunday show – and it looks like it was a good idea!

Tickets have been flying out for the show at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, April 10.

I’m sure it’s going to be another sell out.

I’ve sold a few to friends of mine who have all said it suits them better. They want to spend Saturday with their families and then have a day out on Sunday.

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon that at a BKB™ show !

The top-of-the-bill between Jimmy Sweeney and Barrie Jones is as big as any fight in the history of BKB™ and the bill also features a rematch between Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean George and Tony Lafferty.

Sean got the better of it when they fought last November and both were keen for a rematch.

Sean defends his British bantamweight championship.

BKB 25 also marks the start of a new deal with Chinese television. This deal will take BKB™ into millions of homes and that is another step towards making bareknuckle boxing a global sport.

We already get good viewing figures in Russia, Holland and the United States, where we have the link up with BYB.

Toby Bindon goes over to the States to represent us in March and then we welcome Teagan Dooley over to London the following month.

Dooley goes in with Marley Churcher, who we haven’t seen for a while.

Marley last fought for us in June, 2019 and tells me there’s been plenty of interest in his return to BKB™.

Marley is a former top amateur and was a 2-0 gloved pro as well before deciding his future was with BKB™.

We look forward to seeing him fly the flag for BKB™ in London.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown