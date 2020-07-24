Government green light for crowds to attend BKB

The government has given the all clear for crowds to attend sporting events again – and that’s great news for us.

Because bareknuckle boxing isn’t the same without our fans!

We have a lot of passionate fans who travel hundreds of miles to watch the shows – and one of our keenest supporters comes all the way from Holland!

He never misses a show and messaged me last week to say he’s coming to London for a week because he wants to be there for BKB 21 and BKB 22.

Both are going to be sell outs – and very noisy nights!

Top of the bill on BKB 21 is the Jimmy Sweeney-Ricardo Franco rematch and as I’ve said previously, the clash between Sean George and Dan Chapman could be the best we’ve seen so far in BKB.

Ricardo and Sean have great supporters.

If you were at Ricardo’s first fight with Jimmy you will have heard his supporters singing all the way through.

They had come all the way from Gainsborough to the O2 Arena – and that’s a 10-hour round trip!

Sean is another whose supporters spend hours travelling to get to his fights and when they get there, they make themselves heard!

To think, it was only five years ago that we only had a few hundred fans at every show.

Now we sell out every show at the Indigo at O2.

We have to be the fastest growing sport in the country, possibly the world.

The deal with Chinese television means the next shows will be seen on television in 29 countries around the world, meaning millions will be tuning in.

We get great viewing figures in places like the Ukraine where 350,000 tuned in to the last show. So if Robin Deakin walked down the street in Kiev he might get mobbed!

I said in last week’s column that we were in talks with a major British broadcaster and talks are ongoing.

I’m confident things will be tied up sooner rather than later and that would be a massive breakthrough for us.

Fingers crossed I might have further news next

Until then

All the best

Joe Smith-Brown