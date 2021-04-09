TODAY I can announce the top-of-the-bill fight for BKB™’s next show

We will finally see Sean George and Dan Chapman clash on BKB 21.

Dan defends the world bantamweight title at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, July 3.

Get your tickets quickly because it’s heading for a sell out!

George-Chapman is a fight that should appeal to every fan of combat sports.

Sean is the hardened veteran who’s proved himself and is heading for the Hall of Fame, while Dan is the flashy new kid on the block who’s looking to prove himself.

Sean believes bareknuckle boxing is too hard for Dan – and Dan knows victory will make him a legend in the sport.

On top of that, they are both Welsh and the fight will be shown in more than 20 countries around the world, so there’s absolutely everything to fight for.

Both Sean and Dan are in the bareknuckle boxing pound-for-pound top 10 put together by George Glinski recently and we hope to have news about the No 1 in the next few weeks.

Ricardo Franco is on top of our pound-for-pound rankings after upsetting Jimmy Sweeney.

I’m sure you will have read that Ricardo has been battling a life-threatening illness since he beat Jimmy on cuts in November, 2019.

He’s defied the doctors to start training again and he plans to be back in the ring this year to establish himself as bareknuckle boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1.

To do that, Ricardo has to beat Jimmy and their rematch is one of the biggest fights in bareknuckle boxing, another one for us all to look forward to.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown