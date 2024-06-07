WHAT a night BKB 39 was!

Will there be a more dramatic fight this year than Lee Spencer-Ty Patterson?

If there is, I want to be there!

The only way to watch it now is to sign up to BKM Fight Pass. That’s where you will find footage of our shows, along with deals on tickets and merchandise.

Congratulations to Scott McHugh and Dan Podmore on their world-title wins.

Dan’s win over Carl Hobley led to Carl retiring.

Carl has been a great servant to us. I remember him making his debut for us at very short notice and after that, he was hooked.

Carl says his priority now is his family and he can always tell them he was a world champion in the hardest of all sports.

It took him two attempts and when he won the world title, he won it in style.

Carl lost the opening round to CJ Mills last November before finding the punches to turn the fight around and capture the world cruiserweight title.

Dan took the belt off him on Saturday after Carl was cut.

As well as all the great fights, we were visited by some of our former fighters who helped make the business what it is today.

It was great to see Pete Radford, Scott Midgley and more there on Saturday.

As I’m sure you’re aware that was the last BKB™ show. We are now BYB Extreme Europe and myself and Jim are looking forward to working with Mike Vazquez and Greg Bloom going forwards.

There are some huge nights ahead for the company – and the millions around the world who watch our shows.

BYB Extreme Europe made a big signing this week.

We snapped up Jack Marshman last month and Emil Markicput pen to paper this week.

The Bosnian joins us with a 36-5 pro gloved boxing record.

He has 26 big wins by knockout and British boxing fans may remember his toe to toe battle with Callum Johnson a few years ago.

Welcome to BYB Extreme Europe Emil and good luck!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown