WHAT a show BKB 30 was!

This is going to be the biggest year in the history of BKB™ and it got off to the best possible start in Thailand last weekend.

The show went viral and no wonder!

For sheer drama and jaw-dropping action, I don’t think you will see a better fight this year than Dan Podmore against Akhmed Baguzhed.

The world cruiserweight championship changed hands after Dan was ruled out through injury and every single fan of combat sports wants to see the rematch once he is fully fit again.

Their fight in Phuket had absolutely everything! Both were on the floor, Dan got cut, Akhmed lost a point and it one point it looked like the corners were going to end up fighting each other until Jim Freeman managed to calm everyone down.

Dan was ahead on the scorecards at the time the fight was stopped, but he can take some comfort from being surely one of the most exciting fighters in the world.

He won the cruiserweight title with that astonishing win over Ryan Barrett – and followed it with a fight that was even better!

Barrie Jones was involved in another classic fight, against Johnny Tello.

For the first time in his BKB™ career, Barrie was taken the distance – and what a fight it was.

Barrie started fast and I thought he was heading for an early night, but Tello took his best punches and then started firing back to give Barrie some of the toughest moments of his BKB™ career!

I never thought Barrie was in any danger of losing, but still, what heart Tello showed to get through those early rounds and then start firing back.

The Thai fighters on the show shone as well. TT Denman made a winning start with us to extend his unbeaten record in all combat sports.

TT is unbeaten in Muay Thai boxing, amateur gloved boxing, lethwei and now bareknuckle boxing.

I wonder if any of our British fighters fancy their chances against him?

We could see him and more and more fighters from around the world on our shows at the O2 Arena in London soon.

The next show is on Sunday, March 26 and tickets are selling fast, so if you want to be there, you better get yours before they are all gone!

