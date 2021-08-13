Q&A with the ICE QUEEN Lucy Wildheart ahead of FIGHTZONE bout

Tonight Friday 13 see’s FIGHTZONE camera’s head over to Malta for another helping of TOP CLASS boxing action as the channel continues to go from strength to strength.

Headlining will be British-based Swede, Lucy Wildheart, who takes on Spain’s Enerolisa de Leon for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) International Female Featherweight Title.

Wildheart has an interesting backstory. The Scandinavian import didn’t even start boxing until she was 20 but has completely dedicated herself to the sport, and is known as a ferocious trainer. Since turning pro in 2017, the 28-year-old has relocated to the UK and is now under the tutelage of Sam Mullins; boxing out of the Churchill’s Boxing Gym in Waterloo, London. Currently at 7-1 (3), with her only loss on an away show in France in 2019, Wildheart is an intriguing addition to the thriving women’s fight scene and many are convinced she can operate at the top level.

In the opposite corner, de Leon should provide a good yardstick on Wildheart’s potential. The Dominican Republic native is no spring chicken at 39, but has more experience – losing just four times in 12 outings, and has never been stopped so should give Lucy a good 10 round workout.

Ahead of the Maltese fight night, find out more about the Swedish scrapper:

Where were you born?



I was born in Växjö, Sweden.

When, and how, did you first start boxing?



I started boxing eight years ago by joining a small boxing club after I quit Karate and other martial arts. I moved to another town for work and was looking for some sort of combat sport to continue my training.

Tell us a bit about your amateur career (how many bouts? Wins vs Losses? Any honours/titles)?



I was an amateur for four years. I had 29 fights and I won most of them. I have represented the Swedish National team. I won Silver at Haringey Box Cup, 2x Gold and 1x Silver at Golden Girl Championships, South Swedish Champion and more.

Favourite all-time fighter?



I have a few, Holly Holm, Ricky Hatton, Lomachenko.

What are your strengths and weaknesses as a boxer?



I’ve got the strength, the power, the endurance and the skill and will to win. I don’t do weaknesses.

What’s the hardest thing about being a pro fighter (so far)?



It is not hard to be a pro fighter. I love it and I enjoy it, it’s my passion and I don’t sacrifice anything. Training and fighting is the easy part.

Scheduling fights is filled with change and uncertainty and being let down. It is hard to make a living in that kind of environment. That’s the entertainment business. I do my best to be organised and on top of the business side all the time.

What weight do you see yourself winning belts at?



57kg, Featherweight.

Which current British female fighters are impressing you the most?



I will have to mention two; Nina Hughes and Louise Orton. Both of them are having balls!

Name one UK fighter you would like to face in 2021?



I fight anyone standing in my way.

Your favourite meal?



Nothing beats a traditional meal such as boiled potato, steak and black pepper sauce. Or anything healthy you can put in a wrap!

Favourite film?



Kill Bill!

Which actor would you choose to play you in a movie about your life?



Lindsay Lohan.

Favourite city?



Stockholm, Sweden

Your job outside of boxing (if you have one)?



Boxing is my full-time work, but I am a licensed personal trainer, massage therapist and I have studied sport/elite sport for several years.

Your boxing ambitions? What do you want to achieve in the sport?



I want to bring out all my potential and see how far I can go. Winning a world title. Inspire younger athletes to come through.

I have plans for when boxing ends too and how I can use all my experience and acknowledge to help others succeed.

Who is your biggest inspiration?



Tia Toomey, 5- times fittest woman on earth, CrossFit Games Champion.

Tell us an unusual fact about yourself?



I am crazy about horses and I can’t wait for the day I own one!

What is the first thing you’d buy if you won the lottery?



A long holiday for my family to say thanks for always supporting me! Then I probably would buy an assault bike.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?



A world champion definitely and also I have some other big plans and projects moving into places.