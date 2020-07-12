Class-dropping Dark Devil a 10/1 play at Hamilton

Having posted a much improved effort last time out, Dark Devil looks worth siding with at 10/1 in the 3.55 at Hamilton now dropped in class off an unchanged mark.

This seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since in September 2017 when in the care of Richard Fahey and landing a class 4 amateur riders’ contest at Chester by 1/2 a length off a mark of 80.

He went on to finish runner-up in two of his next three starts off 83 and 84, and is now able to race off just 52.

That is 15lb lower than when runner-up at Haydock 12 months ago and Dark Devil went on to finish a solid third at Chester two starts later off 66.

It gives the gelding, who is now in the care of Patrick Morris, a big shout from a handicapping perspective and he comes into this having run really well at Doncaster seven days ago when travelling sweetly before keeping on to finish a 4 1/2 length four of 19n to Turntable in a class 5.

If building on that, Dark Devil looks weighted to run a huge race in this lower grade class 6 affair off bottom-weight now partnered by Joe Fanning for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Devil (10/1 generally available – use BOG paying 4 places)