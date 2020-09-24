Class-dropping Hart Stopper a punt at Ponte

Now dropped in class, Hart Stopper looks worth a punt in the 6f handicap at Pontefract today (3.45).

This six-year-old won four times when trained by Stuart Williams, with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 at Newcastle back in January where he scored by a head off a mark of 84.

Prior to that his previous success had also came in a class 4 on the turf at Yarmouth when beating Inspired Thought by a nose off 81.

He went to to finish a fine third of 16 to Saluti in a class 3 at Doncaster off 83 and is now able to race in this class 4 off 82.

That makes him look nicely treated on the pick of his form and he ran well on his first start for Grant Tuer last time out off 2lb higher in a class 3 at Doncaster when keeping on strongly from off the pace and be nearest at the finish when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 14 to Bernard O’Reilly.

The form of that race reads well in relation to this lower grade affair and Hart Stopper has a good record in class 4 company having won four times and been placed on five occasions from 16 starts.

Ground and trip are also ideal and the booking of Danny Tudhope to do the steering also catches the eye.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Hart Stopper (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)