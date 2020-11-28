Cloth Cap appeals at 10s in Ladbrokes Trophy

Having shaped nicely on seasonal reappearance, Cloth Cap looks weighted to go well and worth siding with at 10/1 in the 3m 2f Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury today (3.00)

This Jonjo O’Neill trained owned eight-year-old showed progressive form in five outings over fences in 2018/19 winning twice. He also ran a blinder when a four length third of 23 to Takingrisks in the Grade 3 Scottish Grand National at Ayr off a mark of 134.

Having shaped as if badly needing the run on return to action at Chepstow last season when fourth to subsequent Charlie Hall winner Ballyoptic, Cloth Cap ran well when third of 12 to Militarian in a decent class 3 at Ascot.

Cloth Cap then went down by a neck at Doncaster when idling on the run-in before rounding off the campaign with a solid eighth of 23 to Milan Native in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March off a mark of 137.

He comes into this on the back of one run this season, when a highly promising third to Frodon at Cheltenham when not unduly knocked about and beaten just over 15 lengths.

Cloth Cap raced from 2lb out of the weights that day, but is now able to race of his correct mark of 136. That gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The tongue-tie also now goes on for the first time and that looks a good move in my eyes, Off bottom weight of 10st with Tom Scudamore in the saddle, everything looks in place for a big run on ground which is ideal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cloth Cap (10/1 888sport, Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)