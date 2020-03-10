Hobson inks Eurosport TV deal ahead of World Title show March 27

Sheffield boxing promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson has announced that he has secured a new TV deal with TOP European sports broadcaster Eurosport with the new contract kicking off with the eagerly awaited IBO world flyweight title bill at the city’s Ponds Forge Arena on March 27 featuring Tommy Frank challenging Mexican Maximino Flores.

Dennis told DAILY SPORT Boxing “This new deal is testament to the efforts myself and business partner Steve Crump have put into our shows thus far, for us to have pulled off 2 great achievements in terms of bring both a world title opportunity to Tommy Frank and a world class TV company onboard.”

Hobson added “We’re also hoping it will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, with more details to follow, so the audience should be vast. We’re looking forward to working with both companies in the future, by putting on some smashing shows and developing world class talent.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena. Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation World Flyweight Title.

Appearing on the undercard will be Sheffield’s Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fighting for the Central Area Super Featherweight Title in a CRACKER of a local derby. Also on the bill are Rotherham’s Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Shakiel Thompson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

The show will be shown live on Eurosport (SKY 410).

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.