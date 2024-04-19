Life-Changing Money Up For Grabs With The Tote

This weekend The Tote are once again offering Placepot Guarantees with a minimum pool to be split amongst any winning tickets.

On Friday afternoon that means £50,000 or more at Ayr, Saturday sees £150,000 at Ayr AND £50,000 at Newbury – while Musselburgh headline Sunday with another £50,000 in the kitty – and all you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races – and hopefully including a horse others have ignored so you get a bigger slice of the pie!

Add in a Scoop6 with a £38,465 rollover but even better, if you find the winners needed (races below), then you get a shot the following week at the Bonus Fund Rollover of £112,838 – best of luck if you are having a go at that as well.

The Trifecta is a personal favourite (find the first three in the correct order for the Coral Scottish Grand National at 3.35pm from Ayr on Saturday) where the rollover pot stands at £18,000 and an ITV Placepot on both Saturday and Sunday (races below), for those who like to watch their winners on the gogglebox, and there is plenty to play for all weekend – and the best thing of all is you can keep your stakes nice and small – The Daily Sport promotes responsible gambling so never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.50 Ayr – 3m Nov Hcap Chase, 13 declared

2.25 Ayr – 2m Grd2 Scottish Champion Hurdle, 15 declared

2.40 Newbury – 7f Grp3 Greenham Stakes, 11 declared

3.00 Ayr – 3m Mares’ Hcap Hurdle, 11 declared

3.15 Newbury – 1m Spring Cup Hcap, 21 declared

3.35 Ayr – 4m Scottish Grand National, 26 declared

Trifecta Rollover Race: 3.35 Ayr – Coral Scottish Grand National. The rollover currently stands at over £18,000.

ITV7 Placepot: Saturday:

Ayr: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35. Newbury: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15

Sunday: Musselburgh: 15:45, 16:15, 16:45, 17:15, 17:45, 18:15, 18:45