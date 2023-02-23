Major TOTE Announcement – £1,000,000 Placepot Guaranteed EVERY DAY At The Cheltenham Festival

The Tote know we have the clever punters here at the Daily Sport, and they have sent us details of their ONE MILLION POUNDS Placepot guarantees for Cheltenham week – something we can all look forward to with that much cash up for grabs.

Before then we can try for a piece of the £100,000 on Friday and Sunday as well as the £250,000 (guaranteed) at Kempton Saturday afternoon – as well as the Scoop6 and the ITV7 Placepot.

Me, I’ll be going with horses 3,1,1,7,1, and 3 for my Kempton Placepot, but that includes one rank outsider (because I am greedy) so I don’t expect anyone to follow me in – but I can still wish you the best of luck regardless!

Placepot Guarantees 

Friday – Wolverhampton £100,000 

Saturday – Kempton Park £250,000 

Sunday – Hereford £100,000 

Scoop6 

Win Fund rollover £99,050 

Bonus Fund rollover £24,539 

Estimated combined pools £160,000 

Saturday Scoop6 Races 

1.50 Kempton – 2m Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, 8 declared 

3.00 Kempton – 3m Coral Trophy Premier Handicap Chase, 13 declared 

3.25 Newcastle – 4m1f Vertem Eider Handicap Chase, 15 declared 

3.55 Fairyhouse – 3m1f Grade 3 Tote Fantasy Bobbyjo Chase, 9 declared 

4.10 Kempton – 2m5f 0-140 Handicap Hurdle, 11 declared 

4.45 Kempton – 2m4f 0-130 Handicap Chase, 11 declared 

Trifecta rollover race: 3.00 Kempton – Coral Trophy Premier Handicap Chase 

As of last night there was a rollover of £9,087 so there should be a decent pool 

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7: 

Saturday 

1.50 Kempton 

1.57 Chepstow 

2.05 Lingfield 

2.25 Kempton 

3.00 Kempton 

3.25 Newcastle 

3.40 Kempton 

Fantasy races 

Friday 24th Feb 

2.00 Warwick 

2.30 Warwick 

3.00 Warwick 

3.15 Exeter 

3.35 Warwick 

4.10 Warwick 

4.17 Exeter 

Saturday 25th Feb 

1.50 Kempton 

2.25 Kempton 

2.45 Fairyhouse 

3.00 Kempton 

3.25 Newcastle 

3.40 Kempton 

3.55 Fairyhouse 

Sunday 26th Feb 

2.10 Naas 

2.30 Fontwell 

2.40 Naas 

3.10 Naas 

3.40 Naas 

4.10 Naas 

4.40 Naas 

