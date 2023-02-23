Major TOTE Announcement – £1,000,000 Placepot Guaranteed EVERY DAY At The Cheltenham Festival

The Tote know we have the clever punters here at the Daily Sport, and they have sent us details of their ONE MILLION POUNDS Placepot guarantees for Cheltenham week – something we can all look forward to with that much cash up for grabs.

Before then we can try for a piece of the £100,000 on Friday and Sunday as well as the £250,000 (guaranteed) at Kempton Saturday afternoon – as well as the Scoop6 and the ITV7 Placepot.

Me, I’ll be going with horses 3,1,1,7,1, and 3 for my Kempton Placepot, but that includes one rank outsider (because I am greedy) so I don’t expect anyone to follow me in – but I can still wish you the best of luck regardless!

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Wolverhampton £100,000

Saturday – Kempton Park £250,000

Sunday – Hereford £100,000

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £99,050

Bonus Fund rollover £24,539

Estimated combined pools £160,000

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Kempton – 2m Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, 8 declared

3.00 Kempton – 3m Coral Trophy Premier Handicap Chase, 13 declared

3.25 Newcastle – 4m1f Vertem Eider Handicap Chase, 15 declared

3.55 Fairyhouse – 3m1f Grade 3 Tote Fantasy Bobbyjo Chase, 9 declared

4.10 Kempton – 2m5f 0-140 Handicap Hurdle, 11 declared

4.45 Kempton – 2m4f 0-130 Handicap Chase, 11 declared

Trifecta rollover race: 3.00 Kempton – Coral Trophy Premier Handicap Chase

As of last night there was a rollover of £9,087 so there should be a decent pool

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

1.50 Kempton

1.57 Chepstow

2.05 Lingfield

2.25 Kempton

3.00 Kempton

3.25 Newcastle

3.40 Kempton

Fantasy races

Friday 24th Feb

2.00 Warwick

2.30 Warwick

3.00 Warwick

3.15 Exeter

3.35 Warwick

4.10 Warwick

4.17 Exeter

Saturday 25th Feb

1.50 Kempton

2.25 Kempton

2.45 Fairyhouse

3.00 Kempton

3.25 Newcastle

3.40 Kempton

3.55 Fairyhouse

Sunday 26th Feb

2.10 Naas

2.30 Fontwell

2.40 Naas

3.10 Naas

3.40 Naas

4.10 Naas

4.40 Naas