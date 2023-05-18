THE TOTE ARE AT IT AGAIN!

No-one knows how they do it, but once again the Tote are GUARANTEEING some sizeable Placepot figures this weekend, with £100,000 at York on Friday and Ripon on Sunday – and £250,000 at Newbury on Saturday afternoon!

“All” you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to pick up your share of the loot (you can do more than one horse a race if you want, but that does increase the cost of your bet), and if you get it right, you get your share of the pot depending on how many others do as well as you do.

Add in two World Pool races from Newbury at 3.00pm and 3.35pm (where the rest of the betting World joins in which can leave some ridiculous dividends), a Scoop 6 and the ITV 7 (see below) and a “bet £5 get £20 worth of free bets” offer for new accounts (correct at the time of writing), and the clues are there for the sensible way forward – enjoy!

Placepot Guarantees: Friday – York £100,000, Saturday – Newbury £250,000, Sunday – Ripon £100,000

Saturday Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £36,320. Bonus Fund rollover £123,892. Estimated combined pools £200,000

Saturday Scoop6 Races: 2.05 Newmarket. 2.40 Newmarket. 3.15 Newmarket. 4.10 Newbury. 4.52 Thirsk. 5.18 Newbury

ITV7 Placepot

Saturday: 2.05 Newmarket. 2.25 Newbury. 2.32 Thirsk. 2.40 Newmarket. 3.15 Newmarket. 3.50 Newmarket. 4.10 Newbury