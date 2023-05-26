TOM JOINS THE TOTE – GREAT NEWS FOR US PUNTERS

The Tote is delighted to announce leading flat jockey Tom Marquand has joined their growing team as ambassador.

Tom, 25, is one of the most talented jockeys of his generation. Tom has ridden nearly 1,000 winners in the UK and abroad, including considerable success in Australia and Hong Kong. His winners include 10 Group 1s in four different countries.

Memorable victories include the St Leger at Doncaster on Galileo Chrome and three Queen Elizabeth Stakes victories in Australia on Addeybb (twice) and Dubai Honour. Tom finished joint-second in the 2022 British Flat Jockeys Championship with his wife Hollie Doyle on 91 winners.

In his ambassadorial role with the Tote team, Tom will be providing a unique insight into his life as a leading jockey who competes in the biggest races around the world. He will be sharing his thoughts on his chances of rides across the summer, which will include those taking place on the UK and Ireland’s 18 World Pool days.

In conjunction with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and racecourse partners, the Tote will continue to showcase the exciting betting opportunities created by World Pool with huge pools ensuring excellent value is on offer to racing fans betting with the Tote at tote.co.uk (tote.ie in Ireland), on racecourses and via bookmakers.

Tom said in response to becoming Tote Ambassador: “I am thrilled to be teaming up with the Tote team as an ambassador to provide an exclusive insight into life as a flat jockey. I loved watching the content that the Tote filmed with Danny Mullins and I am excited to get going with the team as the flat season starts to take shape with the Derby and Royal Ascot just around the corner. Having ridden around the world, I am all too aware of how vital pool betting is to the sport’s financial ecosystem in the most successful racing nations. I look forward to supporting the Tote team and their work to grow the prominence of pool betting here in the UK which is an essential element to the future success of British racing.”

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the Tote, said: “We are excited to have Tom join the Tote team as our ambassador, alongside the brilliant Danny Mullins. Tom will provide racing fans with his thoughts on the rides he will have on the biggest race meetings of the summer. As we look to the future, growing the Tote and working with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and our

partners to showcase the best of British and Irish racing via World Pool, it is fantastic to have someone as talented and engaging as Tom join our team.”

Tom joins the Tote stable alongside Danny Mullins who has been a Tote Ambassador since 2021 which has included two in-depth short films, called the “The Journey to Cheltenham”, which has so far been viewed nearly 50,000 times.