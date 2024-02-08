TOTE-ALLY AWESOME PLACEPOTS UP FOR GRABS

Although a little bird tells me there will be some INCREDIBLE Tote pots up for grabs at the Cheltenham Festival, we need to show a few weeks of patience first and the money is equally worth winning this weekend with FOUR guaranteed Placepots up for grabs.

On Friday the all-weather take centre stage with £50,000 at Chelmsford, on Saturday we can try either or both of Newbury (£150,000) and Warwick (£50,000), while Exeter offer up £50,000 on Sunday afternoon.

For those new to the idea, “all” you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at any card and you will pick up your share of the GUARANTEED pots on offer, sharing the total with whoever else does the same – though you could be the only one if you pick a surprise selection.

Add in a Scoop6 rollover of £71,294 and a bonus fund rollover of £32,363 and there are plenty of sensible reasons to head off to the Tote for some sensible sized bets, after which you can watch plenty of the races on ITV1 Saturday afternoon to cheer your selections home.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races are the 1.30 Newbury, 1.45 Warwick, 2.40 Newbury, 2.55 Warwick, 3.15 Newbury, and the 4.05 Warwick.

With the Trifecta not won last week and rolling over £3,000 (you would think it would be easy enough finding the first three home in one race) the 3.15pm at Newbury is the race to focus on Saturday, while for those who only want to watch their runners, there is the ITV7 Placepot as well, covering the 1.30 Newbury, 1.45 Warwick, 2.05 Newbury, 2.30 Naas, 2.40 Newbury, 2.55 Warwick, and the 3.15 Newbury this weekend.