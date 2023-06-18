TOTE AND THE WORLD POOL – A MARRIAGE MADE IN PUNTER HEAVEN

World Pool, the globe’s largest commingled horse racing pools developed and run by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), will be in operation on all five days of Royal Ascot from 20 to 24 June, its fifth year at the historic meeting.

World Pool will once again offer unbeatable value for punters from an expanded list of 28 countries, with seven bet types available – Win, Place, Quinella, Quinella Place (Swinger), Forecast (Exacta), Tierce (Trifecta) and Treble (pick the winner in three selected races) – across the five days.

Punters betting into World Pool with the UK Tote will experience a value proposition like no other. At Royal Ascot 2022, the UK Tote+ Win price returned higher than SP in 71% of the 35 races, while Tote+ Exacta beat the Forecast 83% of the time and Tote+ Trifecta beat the Tricast 73% of the time.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “There is no other meeting like this anywhere in the world. You simply cannot beat the combination of top quality Group races featuring high class international horses, supported by fascinating big field handicaps which together help to create some of the world’s deepest pools.

“World Pool was born at Royal Ascot five years ago and it’s been hugely satisfying to see how much progress we’ve made. In 2019, there were a total of 30 World Pool races and we’re going to be closing in on 200 races in 2023.

“The value on offer for racing fans globally is truly exceptional and we are all looking forward to a fantastic five days in Berkshire, which will be even more historic as it’s Frankie Dettori’s final Royal Ascot.”

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the UK Tote Group, said: “With five days of spectacular racing, Royal Ascot is bet on all over the world and one of the real racing highlights of the year. World Pool provides huge pools of over £30 million a day for customers to bet into, with the UK Tote providing excellent value.

“In 2022, the Tote operated online with an overround of only 105%, compared to an industry average of 124%, with the Tote+ Win price beating SP 71% of the time, and matching the remainder of the time with Tote Guarantee in place.

“As well as proving the best value betting opportunities for customers, British racing is benefiting from the additional income generated by World Pool, helping ensure record prize money across the five days which is hugely positive for all involved in the Royal meeting. We wish the Ascot team and all participants the best of luck for a safe and successful week.”

Alastair Warwick, Chief Executive Officer of Ascot Racecourse, said: “We’re excited ahead of another week with all 35 races forming part of World Pool. The international element of Royal Ascot will hopefully stimulate interest, especially so in the ‘Jubilee’ on Saturday, where we welcome our first Hong Kong runner since World Pool began in a race which could have four runners from outside Europe.”

With the highest quality of runners, big fields and some strong international challengers across the five days, Royal Ascot is the showpiece for World Pool in the UK and has proved one of its most successful meetings in the past.

Last year, Friday and Saturday of Royal Ascot registered turnover records of HK$351.8 million (approx. £35.3 million) and HK$340.1 million (approx. £34.1 million) respectively, while the Coronation Stakes (HK$64.1m/approx. £6.4m) and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (HK$61.6m/approx. £6.2m) both entered the list of top five all-time World Pool turnover races.

There will be another strong international flavour at next week’s meeting, with foreign raiders lining up from Hong Kong, Australia, the USA and France, while added excitement will come from World Pool ambassador Frankie Dettori riding at his final Royal Ascot.

The World Pool Moment of the Day prize will be up for grabs on all five days of Royal Ascot, meaning at total of £20,000 will be awarded to grooms of the chosen winners, as well as being entered into the World Pool Moment of the Year to win a VIP trip to Hong Kong.

Please visit https://worldpool.hkjc.com/ for full details about World Pool and follow @WorldPool on Twitter for all the latest news.