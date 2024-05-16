TOTE PLACEPOT PAID £28,800 AT YORK THIS WEEK – SO YES IT IS WORTH CONSIDERING

Well I have seem some seriously big Tote pots over the years, but with the World Pool at Newbury for the first five races (1.50 – 4.10) there is every chance they will be on another level this Saturday as the whole of the betting World joins in, and a decent sized win bets simply won’t affect the final prices.

Add in the weekly Placepot minimum guarantees which offer £150,000 at York on Friday (Premier Raceday), £100,000 at Newbury Saturday (Premier Raceday) PLUS £50,000 at Newmarket (Premier Raceday), and £50,000 at Newmarket Sunday (Premier Raceday) – and all we have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on any of those cards to pick up our share, with small sensible stakes the order of the day (and for those who think it isn’t worth winning – it paid £28,800 to a £1 stake at York last Wednesday!

Next Up (wait for it) we have a Scoop6 (winners needed for this one) with a win fund of £105,279 and a bonus fund rollover of £134,306 and there’s another small punt worth a second look (races below).

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

2.25 Newbury – 6f Listed Carnarvon Stakes, 2.40 Newmarket – 7f Handicap, 3.00 Newbury – 1m2f London Gold Cup Handicap, 3.15 Newmarket – 1m Handicap, 3.35 Newbury, 1m Group 1 Lockinge Stakes, 4.10 Newbury – 6f HKJC World Pool Handicap.

We also have a Trifecta Rollover Race – this week it’s the 2.40 Newmarket which starts with a pot of £17,454, and an ITV7 Placepot for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (races below).

Friday: Newbury: 14:30. York: 14:45, 15:15, 15:45, 16:15. Newmarket: 14:53, 15:23

Saturday: Newmarket: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15. Newbury: 14:25, 15:00, 15:35. Thirsk: 14:35

Sunday: Newmarket: 16:15, 16:45, 17:15, 17:45, 18:15, 18:45. Ripon: 16:25

