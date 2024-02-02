TOTE PLACEPOTS HAVE TO BE WORTH A LOOK

Our friends at The Tote have been in touch again to remind our readers of the sums up for grabs in the various bets this weekend, from Friday through to Monday.

For those unfamiliar, the Placepot is a popular bet for small stakes when you are looking to find a horse to place in the first six races at any meeting – though the ones we are focussing on are those with GUARANTEED minimum pools, so we have a better idea of what we are playing for.

For a horse to place it needs to WIN if there are four runners or less, finish in the first two for races of 5-7 runners, the first three for eight or more runners – and if there are 16 or more AND its a handicap then you get the first four home – though that doesn’t happen too often these days.

This week we have a minimum placepot pool of £50,000 at Newcastle on Friday (2nd Feb), a massive £150,000 at Sandown Saturday (Premier Raceday) PLUS £50,000 at Musselburgh on the same day, (Premier Raceday), closely followed by £50,000 Musselburgh on Sunday, and £50,000 at Southwell Monday.

Add in the Scoop6 (you need to find the winners for this one I’m afraid) with a Win Fund rollover £57,556 and a Bonus Fund rollover £27,457 on the races listed below, and a tricky but interesting Trifecta on the Scottish County Hurdle (find the first 3 homes in the correct order though you can do permutations) with a rollover of £3,451.89 for a single race, plus the ITV Placepots (details below) for those who like to see how there horses get on, and its going to be an interesting weekend!

Enjoy and good luck from everyone at the Daily Sport

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 1.50 Leopardstown – 2m Gd1 Juvenile Hurdle (11-declared). 2.15 Musselburgh – 3m7½f Edinburgh National (13-declared). 2.50 Musselburgh – 1m7½f Scottish County Hurdle (13-declared). 3.00 Leopardstown – 3m½f Listed Hcap Hdle (24-declared). 3.10 Sandown – 2m7½f Premier Hcap Hdle (15-declared). 3.45 Sandown – 3m Hcap Chase (10-declared)

ITV7 Placepots

Saturday 3rd Feb

2.00 Sandown

2.15 Musselburgh

2.35 Sandown

2.50 Musselburgh

3.00 Leopardstown

3.10 Sandown

3.45 Sandown

Sunday 4th Feb

1.50 Musselburgh

2.10 Leopardstown

2.25 Musselburgh

2.45 Leopardstown

3.00 Musselburgh

3.20 Leopardstown

3.35 Musselburgh