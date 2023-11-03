TOTE WEEKLY UPDATE – MASSIVE POTS ONCE AGAIN – GUARANTEED.

We like a few numbers here at your Daily Sport, especially when they start with a £ sign and could be won by any of our readers!

At Ascot on Saturday (assuming it gets the go ahead) we have £150,000 in the Placepot as a guaranteed MINIMUM, and all anyone has to do is find a horse to place in any of the first six races to grab their share. Ditto Sunday at Carlisle though the prize is £50,000 or more to be split among the winners, and then we have the Scoop6. With a win fund rollover of £33,899 and a bonus fund of £136,763 that is all worth a play (and if you get the winners then it may yet be all yours), it the races you need to use listed below, along with the Trifecta rollover race (find the first three home), and the Saturday ITV7 placepot so have some fun – but NEVER bet more than you can afford to lose.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.15 Wetherby (2m3f Hcap Chase, 14 declared)

1.30 Ascot (2m3f Nov Hcap Chase, 9 declared)

2.05 Ascot (2m1f Premier Hcap Chase, 9 declared)

3.15 Ascot (2m Hcap Hrd, 12 declared)

3.30 Wetherby (2m3f Hcap Hrd, 11 declared)

3.45 Ascot (3m Premier Hcap Chase, 12 declared)

Trifecta rollover race

3.45 Ascot – Sodexo Live! Gold Cup. Pot starts at £19,400

Saturday’s ITV7 Placepot (subject to change)

Ascot: 14:05, 15:15, 15:45

Wetherby: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:30