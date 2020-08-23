King Vega taken to shine in Solario Stakes

King Vega was a big eye-catcher when runner-up on debut and looks worth a punt at 4/1 to go one better and in the 7f Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown today (3.40).

That run came over this course and distance where Andrew Balding’s juvenile went down by just 3/4 of a length to Yibir in a 10-runner maiden.

After being restless in the stalls, King Vega raced a keenly in the early stages on the heels of the leaders and when shaken-up at the furlong marker and stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line

Jockey Ron Hornby gave him a very considerate ride and the winner is also a well-thought of Charlie Appleby inmate who finished third behind a subsequent Group to winner on debut and the pair pulled five lengths clear of the third home Bake.

That gives the form a solid look and King Vega, who ran very green that day, looks sure to come on a bundle for what was a very tender introduction

He looks an exciting prospect with bags of untapped potential, so with Oisin Murphy in the saddle is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride and land the spoils here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win King Vega (4/1 bet365 – BOG)