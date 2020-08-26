Lady Calcaria a max bet at Musselburgh

Having run a blinder when runner-up last time out, and with underfoot conditions in her favour, Lady Calcaria gets the max bet treatment to go one better and land the spoils in the 2.00 at Musselburgh today.

This Tim Easterby trained and and Ontoawinner syndicate owned four-year-old filly was last successful on heavy ground in a class 3 contest at Carlisle in May of last year when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths from Lorton off a mark of 71.

She went on to be placed on three occasions of 77, 77 and 75 and is now able to race off 65.

That gives Lady Calcaria a big shout from a handicapping perspective and she comes into this on the back of an improved effort off 1lb lower over 6f at Haydock when second of 12 to The Armed Man.

Lady Calcaria showed plenty of pace to track the leaders before keeping on strongly inside the last to go down by just 3/4 of a length.

The third home Redrosezorro has won both his starts since to give the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair – which looks weaker to me – and the way in which Lady Calcaria finished off suggested she was well worth another crack at the 7f trip of this

So from a good draw in stall two on going which holds no fears, this looks a great opening for Lady Calcaria to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 10pts win Lady Calcaria (9/4 bet365 – BOG)