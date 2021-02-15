Masked Identity value at Wolves

On the back of two solid efforts, Masked Identity looks decent value at 8/1 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.55).

In the first of those over 7f at Chelmsford in this grade – class 4 – the six-year-old finished a length third of 10 to Dutch Decoy off a mark of 81.

After racing off the pace, Masked Identity was denied a clear run when making what looked a promising move a furlong from home. Josephine Gordon, who is in the palte again, had to switch him left to see daylight and he then ran on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

I thought he was an unlucky loser and he now meets the winner on 4lb better terms – yet can be backed at over three times that price of Mark Johnston’s charge who heads the betting at 5/2.

That makes Masked Identity look overpriced in my eyes and he has since shaped better than his finishing position suggests when sixth of seven to Lethal Lunch in a class 3 over 1m at Lingfield off 82.

He raced at the head of affairs that day until being headed late on to be beaten just over a length.

The drop down to 7f, over which he has notched of his three career successes, is an obvious plus and Masked Identity is able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 81 – the same as when last successful in a class 3 at Newmarket.

He is also 1-1 over course and distance, so looks to have more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Masked Idenity (8/1 generally avaialable – use BOG firms)