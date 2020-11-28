Platinum a punt now back over hurdles

In the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Newbury today (1.50), I think Champagne Platinum looks weighted to go well and worth siding with at 8/1 now switched back to the smaller obstacles.

This six-year-old was purchased by leading owner JP McManus after impressively winning his sole start in an Irish point by six lengths.

He then looked a very exciting recruit to the hurdling ranks when winning his first two starts last season after joining Seven Barrows handler Henderson.

After justifying heavy market support to win easily at Newcastle, Champagne Platinum could not have been more impressive when cruising home by 4 1/2 lengths from Percy’s Word in a 16-runner affair at this venue.

Champagne Platinum tracked the leaders travelling ominously well and, after being switched left two from home, quickened up smartly to win with any amount in hand.

The manner in which he got the job done was visually impressive and it earned him an official rating of 140.

Henderson then decided to swerve the Cheltenham Festival with Champagne Platinum and save him for Punchestown a month later.

However, he ran below expectations in finishing a well-beaten fifth of six to Supreme winner Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

Champagne Platinum was then sent chasing last season and failed to live up to expectations in four starts. However, he wasn’t disgraced when third to Itchy Feet in a Grade 1 at Sandown or when sent off the 5/2 co-favourite and finishing seventh of 23 to Milan Native in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 138.

He now goes back hurdling off a mark of 137 and that makes him a fascinating contender in this for a yard that landed the spoils 12 months ago with The Cashel Man.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Champagne Platinum (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)