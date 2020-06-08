Pot Of Paint a punt at 15/2

Judge on his debut run, Pot Of Paint looks potentially well-treated and worth a punt at 15/2 on handicap debut in the 4.25 at Haydock today.

That came at York where the Tom Dascombe trained son of New Approach was slowly away before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish and a seven length fourth of 14 to Molatham,

The winner went on to land a Listed contest at Doncaster finishing fourth in a Group 3 at Newmarket off an official rating of 102, whilst the runner-up Celtic Art won next time up before finishing second in a Listed contet at Deauville off an official rating of 91.

Dubai Image, who came third, is now rated 87 – so the form has a solid look to it.

Pot Of Paint failed to build on that promising introduction in two subsequent outings but appeals as the type to do better as a three-year-old now going down the handicap route.

He makes his debut in that sphere off an opening mark of just 74 and that could well underestimate his ability based on his York effort.

The stable also does well with it’s runners at the Merseyside venue, so at the odds on offer I think Pot Of Paint is worth an each-way play.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pot Of Paint (15/2 bet365 – BOG)