Redemptorist weighted to strike on handicap debut at Uttoxeter

Redemptorist could well have got in lightly on handicap debut in the 1.55 at Uttoxeter today and at 4/1 rates the standout bet on the card.

This Olly Murphy trained five-year-old was fairly useful on the level and ran well to be placed on both his starts over hurdles last year.

In the first of those at Fontwell he kept on to finish a 10 1/2 length third of seven to Some Day Soon.

The winner is a sueful sort who went on to land his next three starts and and finish third and fourth behind Thyme Hill in Grade 2 contests at Chepstow and Cheltenhanm off an official rating of 135.

Iconic Muddle, who came second has also won since off an official rating of 118 and the fourth home Lily The Pink has also gone on to taste success and finish runner-up off 103.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests an opening mark of just 101 for Redemptorist could be very lenient.

He also looks the type to improve now going down the handicap route and hails from a yard which started the season with a bang at Southwell last week when saddling four winners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Redemptorist (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)