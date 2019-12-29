Spider’s Bite weighted to strike at Donny under Johnson

I thought Spider’s Bite shaped better than the bare result on seasonal reappearance, so having been quickly dropped 4lb is a strong fancy to open his chasing account in the 2.45 at Doncaster today.

Thyis Henry Daly trained seven-year-old ran a cracker at Adcot 13 months ago where after racing prominently throughout he held every chance after jumping the last before weakening close home to be beaten just over a length by King Of Realms off a mark of 127.

It was a really solid effort on just his second start over fences and the winner, from whom he was receiving just 5lb, has won again since to now be rated 140.

Plenty of those in behind have also come out and won, so that gives the form a strong look and suggests that Spider’s Bite should be up to winning races.

He was in the process of running a big race off a mark of 132 at Ludlow last December when in the lead and going well when coming to grief at the 15th.

Spider’s Bite also tarvelled well at the head of affair at Ascot last month before getting headed two from home and weakening baldy to finish last of eight to Pym off the same rating.

He looks sure to come on a bundle for that and after just three starts over fences, Spider’s Bite has shown more than enough to suggest he can win a race of this nature offf a reduced mark of 128.

The yard is also in good form at present and Richard Johnson, who has partnered him to both his career successes, is now back in the plate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Spider’s Bite (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)