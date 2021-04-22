Sword Beach a strong fancy at Beverley

Following a highly promising reappearance run, Sword Beach is a strong fancy to land the spoils in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Beverley (4.25).

This Eve Johnson Houghton trained four-year-old opened his account in a 1m novice auction stakes class 3 contest at York back in October 2019 when staying on strongly to score gamely by a neck off an official rating of 84.

Sword Beach failed to get his head in front last season, but did post some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame.

On his second start at Windsor over 1m on quick ground he kept on well to finish 1 3/4 length third of eight to Overwrite in a class 2 handicap off 83.

He also wasn’t disgraced over 1m 1f in a class 3 at Goodwood when a three length fourth of six to Badenscoth off 80 and backed that up with a solid run in the same grade at Nottingham when a keeping on 1 1/2 length third off 79 having been hampered.

Sword Beach is now able to race in this class 4 off 76 and comes into it having finished a fine one length third to Mars Landing at Leicester following 163 days on the sidelines where he led inside the last before being unable to find any extra close home.

With that spin under his belt he should be spot on to do himself justice and this looks a weaker class 4 affair, so he looks weighted to take all the beating of an unchanged mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Sword Beach (85/40 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)