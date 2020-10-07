Verdigris value at Newcastle

Having fallen in the weights, I think Verdigris looks overpriced at 22/1 now stepped back up in trip in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (4.40).

This Ruth Carr trained five-year-old mare was last successful at Redcar over this trip in May od last year when landing a class 5 contest by just over a length off a mark of 61.

She went on to finish a 1 3/4 length third of four to Warning Fire in a class 4 at the same venue over 1m off 68 and has been campaigned over 7f in five subsequent outings.

Her best run over that trip came at this venue 13 months ago where she kept on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 3 1/2 length fifth of nie to Critical Thinking in a class 5 off 63.

Verdigris has also shaped a bit better than the bare result suggest in three starts this season and having started off the campaign on a mark of 61 is now able to race off 10lb lower.

Her current rating of 51 is a career-low and makes her a big player in this class 6 on the pick of her form now reunited with Tom Eaves, who was onboard when she was last successful, for the first time this season.

Verdigris also has a win/place strike rate off 50 per cent over the 1m trip having won once and been placed three times in eights starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Verdigris (22/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)