Well-weighted Who’s My Jockey an each-way play at Kempton

Having become well-treated, Who’s My Jockey looks worh an each-way wager at 14/1 now refitted with the cheekpieces in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Kempton today (2.45).

This seven-year-old won three times over hurdles when trained by Philip Hobbs, including over course and distance. In the last of those successes he scored by 10 lengths at Doncaster in this grade – class 2 – off a mark of 136.

Who’s My Jockey was then far from disgraced off 144 when fifth of 16 to Tobefair in a competitive class 2 at Cheltenham and went on to land a beginners’ chase at Hexham on his final start for Hobbs off an official rating of 139.

He has failed to trouble the judge in three starts this year since joining Richard Hobson but didn’t shape too badly in the first of those at Cheltenham where he led rounding the home bend before fading rounding the home bend to finish seventh of 12 to Skandiburg off 141.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 133 and that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Jack Tudor also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim and Who’s My Jockey now runs in the cheekpieces, in which he has won two of his four starts, for the first time since joining Hobson.

He has also won once and been placed twice in five starts over the trip, so at the odds on offer looks capable of running a big race if bouncing back to anything like his best.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Who’s My Jockey (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)