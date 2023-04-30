MARIE BUCHAN – Controversial Outspoken Mother of 8’s Weekly Column Immigration



Ok this is a topic alot of people are talking about, immigration. We are all struggling to be housed and thee are thousands ofhomeless people on the street.

This shouldn’t be happening in this day and age! Immagrents are being placed in hotels and being given government money to house and feed, whilst UK citizens are left to struggle.

There should be a strict system where no matter how many get across the boarder that they are sent back home.

Both in Europe and here in the UK there have been riots regarding this ending in immigration hotels being burnt down, I am sure things will only get worse. rRioting is not the right way to go as in the end we are all only human. But our system can’t take anymore.

I am living in a small 4 bed and there is 10 of us but there is no housing to help us so that’s why people are angry. I’ll be honest don’t think immigration will stop its only going to get worse.