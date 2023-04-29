Fahey Flyer Looks Interesting

Looking for a second Monday selection and I have come up with a questionable one in Cubana Habana in the 5.13pm, where I am hoping he can carry top-weight to victory.

Once again most things add up in my book, with trainer Richard Fahey responsible for two of the last four winners, a drop in class after a poor run at Catterick, 3lb less to carry from the handicapper, placed form on soft ground, first-time cheekpieces, and a return to the trip of his only win at Hamilton – much more to like than dislike, and hopefully a bit of value too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cubana Habana 5.13pm Beverley 4/1 most bookmakers