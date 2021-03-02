AAA – A NEW LIMITED EDITION SIGNED ARTBOOK FROM FRANCIS ROSSI

“The fans always want that little bit extra. They want to go behind the curtain, to see what really goes on, to be in the inner sanctum.”

Francis Rossi, 2021



Produced to the highest specifications, this lavish, large-format art book gives fans precisely that access. Individually signed by Francis Rossi and each with its own unique number, AAA takes fans into Francis’ home studio, on the road, into his soundcheck, backstage at gigs and into his dressing room. Featuring new interviews, a series of new photoshoots and more, it provides an unique perspective on showtime and beyond, presenting Francis as he really is.



This coffee table collectible is stunning. Limited to 2,000 copies that are individually numbered and personally signed, AAA comes as a boxed collectors’ edition with both a book plate individually signed by Francis and a certificate of authenticity.



Featuring candid photographs and new interviews, AAA is a Quo fan’s dream.



Enjoy your exclusive access.



preorder your copy HERE