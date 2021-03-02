Police on the hunt for BUM-bling burglar after BARE ARSED robbery spree

Great Manchester police are on the HUNT for a BARE ARSED robber who was caught on camera by an eagle eyed neighbourhood watch volunteer.

Police say the suspect is white and has a small BUM but this is all they have to go on…..

Witnesses have said they cannot believe the BARE ARSED CHEEK of the burglar doing it in broad daylight and some reports say he had a balclarva on, making the case even stranger.

Daily Sport says – Why on earth cover your face but not your ARSE? Oh wait a minute maybe he is taking the governments ‘Face coverings must be worn at all times’ literally, but since no mention was made of arse coverings didn’t bother.

One ex-Con Daily Sport spoke to said “First rules of breaking and entering always cover ya ARSE.”