Adult stars turn-up the heat on the Oscars

It’s just weeks to the next Oscars’ Academy Awards. Adult stars have been vying to showcase their female talent in a bid to match the quality of the award-winners at the glitzy gala, that sees Brits like Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins and Sacha Baron-Cohen nominated.

But little do people know, that the highest amount of awards for female talent has already taken place, with the winners raring to

get into the spotlight post-lockdown to capitalize on the kudos.



The AVN Awards took place at the beginning of the year, and are the

world’s biggest awards for the adult industry, itself is one of

the biggest screen producers outside Hollywood.

But unlike the big screen, X-rated material has seen a boom during the lockdown.

These awards reflect the best of the adult industry, second only to

Hollywood in terms of glamorous ceremonies. Normally the event is

hosted in the opulence of The Virgin Hotels (ironic, as it’s hard to find a virgin at the ceremony) in Las Vegas.



The AVN Awards consists of 100 or more categories, ranging from the

most popular to the most obscure awards, and there is also an expo

that embraces adult ‘toys’ and accessories, the biggest of its kind in

the world, which takes place alongside it.

Emily Willis – Motley Models





Some of the actors recognised include Emily Willis, adding more gold

statuettes to her trophy case with nine 2021 AVN Awards in recognition

of her impressive onscreen work in adult film, including the coveted

Female Performer of the Year.



The rising superstar won four awards on behalf of Jules Jordan Video:

Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for Paranormal and Best Three-Way Sex

Scene – B/B/G, Best Double-Penetration Sex Scene and Best Star

Showcase for The Insatiable Emily Willis.



Willis also won Best POV Sex Scene for Evil Angel title Emily Willis:

Car BJ & POV Fucking, Best Blowbang Scene for Hard X/O.L.

Entertainment’s Emily Willis 10 Man Blowbang (f. Facialized 7) and

Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene for Tushy release Influence: Elsa Jean.



In addition to her stellar hardcore performances, Willis also scored a

trophy for Mainstream Venture of the Year for her deliciously sinful

appearance in the G-Eazy music video ‘Still Be Friends/Moana’.



“2020 was such a strange year with the pandemic and we had our share

of hurdles shooting our scenes, but it was so worth it,” says Willis.



One other sizzler, Maitland Ward, was the honoured recipient of two AVN

Awards at the virtual event Saturday night, winning statuettes for her

knockout performances in two high-profile films for Deeper.The

flame-haired megastar was awarded Best Leading Actress for her

magnetic performance in AVN Director of the Year Kayden Kross’

powerful Muse, which won seven trophies for excellence, including

Grand Reel.



Ward also received an AVN award in the category of Best Boy/Girl Sex

Scene for the scene ‘Higher Power’ with co-star Pressure in Mistress

Maitland. The fetish-themed star vehicle for the actress also won Best

BDSM Movie or Anthology and Best Cinematography.



“This is only my second AVN Awards show and I must say, I am excited

and thrilled to be a part of it.” says Ward.



As an exclusive talent with Vixen Media Group and Deeper, Ward is

bringing star power to erotic cinema with first-rate performances in

beautifully-shot productions that highlight her onscreen presence and acting ability for a new generation of film-making.



And before commentators start panicking about any UN-PC ramifications,

the AVN Awards is one of the only entertainment awards that present to

actors from ethnic demographics.

Sofia Rose – Motley Models





Gorgeously voluptuous performer Sofia Rose notched a big win at

Saturday at 2021 AVN Awards, earning the Fan Award statuette for

Favourite BBW Star.



This is the second consecutive win for the star, who also took home

the same award last year, thanks to her loyal admirers who voted for

her on the stars.avn.com platform.



“I don’t take for granted the honour of holding this title the second

year in a row,” says Rose. “Even with all the challenges and hurdles

that we all faced in 2020, it’s a humbling reminder of the loyalty our

fans give to all of us as performers’”



Rose is a top draw with adult film aficionados who have supported her

work in scenes for studios such as Adult Time, Plumper

Pass/Sensational Video, Bang Bros and Brazzers Network, as well and

her own self-produced content sites, for 15 years.



One of the biggest production companies to scoop up at the awards was

The Vixen Media Group. (VMG) Its premiere production studios Vixen,

Blacked, Tushy and Deeper were recognized with 21 AVN Awards for the

2021 season.



Deeper earned 13 gold statuettes for excellence this year – seven in

particular for Muse, helmed by director Kayden Kross, who won three

awards for Best Directing – Drama, Best Screenplay – Drama, and

Director of the Year. Muse also scored trophies for Best Art

Direction, Best Editing, Best Three-Way Sex Scene – G/G/B, Grand Reel,

and Best Leading Actress for Maitland Ward.



Excess won an AVN Award for Best Group Sex Movie or Anthology and

Dance for Me won Best Episodic Movie or Anthology and Best Solo/Tease

Performance for star Vanna Bardot.



“I have been amazed at how much talent showed up for our brands this

year,” said Kayden Kross. “Nothing happens in a vacuum, and we are

here because we do our best to nurture our relationships with the best

talent, the best crew, and the best people behind the scenes. “We work

with people who could be anywhere, but they choose to work with us.”

VMG also notched two wins with Best Directing – Site/Network Content

for Julia Grandi and Laurent Sky, as well as Mainstream Venture of the

Year for the G-Eazy music videos ‘Still Be Friends’ & Moana, which

featured many of the studios’ top performers.



One of the highest performing producers at the awards was The Vixen

Media Group. VMG won two awards for Young Fantasies 5: Best Ingénue

Movie or Anthology and Best Foreign-Shot Group Sex Scene featuring

Naomi Swann, Talia Mint and Alberto Blanco.



In addition, VMG Exclusive Director Derek Dozer, who directed or

co-directed three of Tushy’s award-winning films this year, was also

inducted into the prestigious AVN Hall of Fame for his contributions

as a highly-respected and in-demand filmmaker over the past two

decades, credited for his professionalism in the industry.



“During my 23 years in the business, I’ve made it a point to treat

everyone with the respect and dignity that they deserve while trying

to make their experiences as fun and memorable as possible” says

Dozer.

The next awards take place in January 2022, with events happening throughout the year, you can see: AVN/awards, for more information

Updates on guest list events and parties going on around the events are available on the app Discotech: discotech.me.

See more about the acts: vixengroup.com. Spot the latest jet set glamour talent on Instagram, @jetset_talent