Amarillo Sky appeals at 16s in Aintree opener

Despite a hike in the weights and being stepped up in class, I think impressive last time out scorer Amarillo Sky could still be on a handy mark and is worth an each-way punt at 16/1 in the 2m 4f Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle that gets proceedings underway on day two of the Aintree Grand National Festival (1.45)

This five-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point, after which he joined Colin Tizzard and shaped really nicely on hurdles debut when fourth of 12 to Dusart on good ground in a class 4 contest at Newbury.

Amarillo Sky took up the running after the third and led until being headed two from home and weakening to be beaten 13 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a well-regarded Nicky Henderson inmate who is favourite for a Grade 1 on hos card, whilst the runner-up Soaring Glory has since landed the Betfair Hurdle and finished fourth in the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last time out at the Cheltenham Festival off an official rating 143.

No Risk Des Flos, who dead-heated for fourth, has also won since to now be rated 127. The seventh home Zhiguli has also gone on to taste success on two occasions and ran off 126 when last seen in action.

That gives the form a solid look and Amarillo Sky was then far form disgraced when a plugging on fourth to the hugely exciting Metier in a class 2 at Ascot.

He comes into this having opened his account in good style at Exeter last month here he appreciated the return to a sounder surface and made all to win unchallenged by seven lengths off a mark of 115.

Amarillo Sky scored with tons in hand so despite now having to race in this Grade 3 affair off 13lb higher, a revised rating of 128 does not look harsh judged on his aforementioned run at Newbury and he appeals as the type to go on progressing now that he has got his head in front.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Amarillo Sky (16/1 bet365 – BOG)