So who has written in for my help this week?

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Hubby just started to wash – is he cheating?

Dear Lola,

My husband has only recently taken an interest in personal hygiene after years of me nagging him and I’m worried it’s all for another woman! My family and friends have told me he stinks in the past and it’s been really embarrassing going to parties and having people over. He usually wears the same clothes all week despite me splashing out on some new designer gear for him. Over the past few weeks, he’s really started to make an effort but is addicted to his phone and doesn’t seem himself! Do you think he’s doing it for someone else?

Trisha, Dorset

Lola says: He’s lucky enough to have you putting up with his stinky ways, surely another woman isn’t as tolerant as you?! I’d have thrown in him the bath and given him a good scrub myself or kicked him out years ago. Seriously, there’s no excuse for poor personal hygiene, particularly in these times when we’re all trying to keep clear of nasty bugs! Compliment him on his new-found cleanliness but confront him about time on the phone. My guess is that he’s just downloaded the new version of Football Manager!

Want to keep working from home so I don’t have to shag the boss!

Dear Lola,

I slept with my older, married boss at the Christmas party last year and now she’s bugging me to come back to the office for more. I’ve tried to tell her it was a drunken mistake, and I couldn’t have been happier when lockdown meant I had to work from home for months, but she won’t take no for an answer and doesn’t seems to care she has a husband at home! Last week, I got an email from HR saying I should return next week at the end of the current restrictions, but I can work from home with no problem and I’m sure she’s behind it.

Anon, London

Lola says: I shagged my boss while working for a well-known double-glazing company in my teens! It was so naughty doing it in the office when everyone else had gone home. It can cause issues professionally when things go wrong, so I’d always recommend not having a workplace romance where possible. If you don’t want to look for another job, have a word and make clear that you’re uncomfortable with her advances. If that doesn’t work, you might have to go to HR yourself!

