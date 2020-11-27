IT’S finally here! BKB the LOCKDOWN show

Bareknuckle boxing returns tonight and you can’t imagine how stressful it’s been to get this show on!

Up to the last few days we’ve had problems, but everything has been sorted and tonight, BKB Lockdown goes ahead live on www.fite.tv.

Everyone who pays for the show is guaranteed action!

That’s what bareknuckle is all about. Two evenly matched lads having a punch up!

Fights tonight include the clash between Daniel Podmore and Rob Cunningham for the vacant British heavyweight championship.

Everyone loves the heavyweights and when you think of bareknuckle heavyweights you think of icons such as John L Sullivan and Charley Mitchell.

Sullivan and Mitchell fought twice. Both times, the fight ended in a draw.

Podmore shares a home city – Birmingham – with Mitchell, while Cunningham says he wants to be the ‘Highlander’ of bareknuckle boxing.

Rob lives in Deeside now, but was brought up in Scotland.

He knows the list of top heavyweights from north of the border is a short one, but who knows, maybe times are changing?

Drew McIntyre has won titles in WWE this year and tonight, it’s over to Rob to fly the flag for Scotland in the ring.

The last few months have been tough for me, Jim and everyone else behind the scenes.

But mostly, it’s been tough for the fighters.

They have been training and making sacrifices for fights that simply haven’t happened.

I’m sure there are some fighters who have given up during these tough times for all of us, but out lads have stuck at it and finally, they get to fight tonight – and impress one of the most powerful men in the world!

Vladimir Putin co owns the Match TV channel in Russia that screens tonight’s show and I hope he and everyone else has a great night!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown