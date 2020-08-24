Stone Foundation…… Is Love Enough……… release date 11th September

The 8-piece Midlands-based Soul band, Stone Foundation will release ‘Is Love Enough?’ albumon 11th September 2020 through 100 Percent Records. The album will be preceded by the track ‘Deeper Love’, which features Paul Weller on lead vocals, and will be made available 17th July 2020. The album also features rising soul stars Durand Jones and Laville and actor Peter Capaldi provides a specially recorded spoken word outro. Two rescheduled ‘album launch’,sold out, shows at the 100 Club will follow in early 2021 and subsequently the band will be undertaking a huge 26 date tour of the UK.

Stone Foundation has played Glastonbury and headline shows at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire and the Electric Ballroom. Last year saw two very successful support tours opening for Paul Weller’s outdoor gigs and Mavis Staples’

‘Is Love Enough?’ is the band’s sixth studio album and was recorded at Paul Weller’s Black Barn Studios in Surrey and produced by Stone Foundation’s founding members Neil Jones and Neil Sheasby. It continues their fruitful collaboration with Paul Weller who produced 2017’s Street Rituals and played on 2018’s ‘Everybody Anyone’ .Paul Weller contributes lead vocals to ‘Deeper Love’ and also prominent backing vocals on ‘Picture A Life’. He also joins the band and plays guitar on three other tracks (‘Af-Ri-Ka’, ‘Help Me’, ‘Love’s Interlude (II)’).

Stone Foundation are renowned for their collaborative approach and this time is no exception. Legendary actor Peter Capaldi provides a spoken word coda to the album, reading words by Vincent Van Gogh written about love. Additionally, two rising stars of the soul scene feature on the record. Durand Jones joins for a lead vocal on ‘Hold On To Love’ and Laville sings lead on ‘The Light In Us’.

‘Is Love Enough’ sees Stone Foundation building on their growing stature but also on 22 years of experience of playing together. Having been pulled forward into the limelight by been chosen to support The Specials on a 2011 arena tour.They have enjoyed national airplay from BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2 and rave reviews from a huge range of publications. summer tour – they played to 20,000 people. This was followed by a 10 date headline UK tour in Autumn 2019.

“Is Love Enough” stand out tracks for me are “Hold On To Love” featuring Durand Jones and “The Light Is In Us” featuring Lavelle, but in all honesty there is not a disappointing track on the album.. my rating 9 out 10 rating

