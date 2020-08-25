Rux Ruxx and Allan a potent combination

Following an eye-catching effort last time out, Rux Ruxx makes plenty of appeal in the 4.25 at Catterick today now reunited with David Allan.

This five-year-old mare found her form with a vengeance last season after joining Tim Easterby from Andrew Balding.

She won four times, including twice over this course and distance, with the last of those successes coming here in a class 4 of a mark of 80.

Rux Ruxx got put up to 83 for that and hasn’t made the frame in five subsequent starts.

However, she has shaped as if needing both her first three runs this year before posting an improved effort at Wolverhampton two weeks ago when staying on from well off the pace to be nearest at the finish when a 1 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Kodiac Pride.

That run suggested her time was near and Rux Ruxx is able to race off 79, 1lb lower than when last victorious, and should now be fully tuned to do herself justice in this class 4 affair – a grade in which she has a 27 per cent strike rate having won three of her 11 starts.

Rux Ruxx also has winning form on soft ground and is now reunited with David Allan, who is two from three on her, for the first time this season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Rux Ruxx (13/2 bet365 – BOG)