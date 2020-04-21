ARE YOU LONESOME TONIGHT ? Jodie Marsh performs in revealing Elvis Presley outfit to cheer us up

Jodie Marsh donned a sexy Elvis outfit revealing her massive boobs and curves to brighten the lives of us all whilst in social isolation.

Jodie Marsh and her boyfriend Billy Collins stage an Elvis Presley inspired concert

Jodie Marsh and her boyfriend Billy Collins stage an Elvis Presley inspired concert to thank the Key Workers and to cheer people up and make them laugh during the COVID-19 lock down.

Jodie Marsh and her boyfriend Billy Collins



The concert, which took place from Jodie’s kitchen in her Essex home, will become a regular Sunday evening feature during the UK’s Lock down , tune into Jodie’s Facebook page to view, https://www.facebook.com/jodiemarshofficial/