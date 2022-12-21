Christmas 5 Minutes with Gina Varney

Today we kick off the Christmas countdown Sport Readers with BUSTY blonde PORNSTAR Gina Varney and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Gina

Q2. Where are you from? Peterborough, live in derby

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have none

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, quite a few ear piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I just started saying yes to different modelling opportunities and eventually was getting dicked down a month after beginning glamour modelling

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost three years in February

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I like to create holiday special videos, such as Halloween and Christmas. My favourite video to create so far was Goldilocks and the three bears

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Me and Roxi are going to Vegas to film. I guess you can call that a project

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a lot of different genres but my favourite bands are skid row and arctic monkeys

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Not really, I’m the kind of person to start new things and never finish them

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes, my current favourites are stardew valley, minecraft, farcry and sims

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I used to be in a netball team but I no longer do any sport other than go to the gym. My favourite sports person is erling Haarland

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite movie is Pixar cars but I like psychological thrillers and romance

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a huge foodie so it’s hard to choose, I’d say sushi right now

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Mojito!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements? 26-42-36D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I don’t find things that crazy anymore, probably a basketball court

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both! A good f**k from somebody you love is the best

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary with my feet pushed back to my head

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m agile with my feet and can open doors with them

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram: @ginavarney_ Twitter: @gbhoney3 Onlyfans: Onlyfans.com/gbhoney