Let’s TOTE the festive spirit

Over the last 7 days, despite multiple cancellations, there have been over 100,000 (UK only) winning units on the Placepot & every single £100K & £250K minimum has been exceeded. Boxing Day Placepot, er, pot should be very tasty indeed:

Placepot Minimum Guarantees:

Wednesday Dec 21 – Wolverhampton – £100,000

Thursday Dec 22 – Ayr – £100,000

Monday Dec 26 – Kempton Park (If off Wetherby) – £250,000

Tuesday Dec 27 – Chepstow (If off Kempton Park) – £250,000

Team Daily Sport wish all our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year