Festive 5 Minutes with Roxi Keogh

Today Sport Readers we finish off our Christmas countdown 2022 with PORNSTAR and former Daily Sport ringgirl Roxi Keogh and here is what this BUSTY babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Roxi
Q2. Where are you from? Leicester
Q3. Age? 34
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes and more like days/weeks lol
Q5. Any piercings? Only ears
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? TV babe
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 9 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? TV, film, adult productions
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes you’ll have to wait and see
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Too many to have a favourite and I enjoy most music apart from drum and bass
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Thai boxing, gym and shopping
Q12. Are you into video games? Not really
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Football and snooker. Chelsea and Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Again too many to name. I love a thriller and a plot twist and also love a classic Disney
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Fillet steak or roast lamb
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Southern Comfort, lemonade and a slice of lime
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My children
Q18. Measurements? Size 8/10. 34HH
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? You’ll have to subscribe to my AdmireMe for my wild and crazy public sexual antics
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on my mood but even making love usually turns more hardcore lol
Q21. Favourite sexual position? From behind
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I used to be a police officer
Q23. What are your social media accounts?
Twitter @RoxiKeogh
Instagram @RoxiKeoghModel
Snapchat RoxiKeoghXXX