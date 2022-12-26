You Only Have To Ask

Well I hope you are all enjoying your Christmas break and making the most of all the televised sport, and we have even more to look forward to this afternoon, including the Welsh Grand National from Chepstow, due off at 2.50pm.

Normally this is the bit where I reel off a load of statistics etc about past renewals, but not this year – straight in there with an each way bet on Ask Me Early who has an outstanding chance. Harry Fry trains the eight-year-old who I know has been targeted at this race for some time now, and if he does win, it will be the culmination of a plan from the astute young trainer.

The winner of three of his six starts over fences, he returned at Bangor with a thirteen length third on his first start since February, and he should be spot-on now. Sean Bowen keeps the ride having ridden him on his last 10 starts, so he knows the horse better than anyone, and although this is his first try beyond three miles, connections are confident he will stay in which case we can expect a big run from the son of Ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ask Me Early 2.50pm Chepstow 7/1 most bookmakers