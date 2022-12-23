Festive 5 Minutes with Yvette Geary

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Yvette Geary

Q2. Where are you from? Wigan

Q3. Age? 36

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? No

Q5. Any piercings? Yes navel and nipples

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? From fitness and launching my own lingerie brand

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Fitglam magazine publications and paid collaboration with other lingerie brands in past

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Next year several brand shoots another Fitglam magazine feature

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Dance & Chill – Taylor swift

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Fitness, modelling, fashion & I love my other job as a pro make up artist

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Rugby – Wigan warriors fan & I enjoy bodybuilding. I don’t have a favourite as there’s too many haha.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Chick flick every time! Save the last dance is my favourite movie ever

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pizza, I love pizza!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My grandma! 92 And always has wise advice plus she’s still as active as ever!

Q18. Measurements? Size 10 dress with 34DD Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Not so crazy or wild but the shower! There’s just something about doing that it in water!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? All but I like to lead so probably too

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a ba hons degree in business & psychology.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @yvette_geary

TikTok @yvettegeary13 TikTok

Facebook @yvette.geary.1