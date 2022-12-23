THE big news this week is that from next year all BKB™ shows will be screened on Amazon Prime!

That means your favourite fighters will be on the same channel as the stars of the Premier League, rugby union and world tennis!

Amazon are a huge, huge business – one of the biggest in the world – and when they decided to work with a bareknuckle boxing company, they decided to work with the best – and that’s us!

This deal means BKB™ shows will reach a huge audience. Millions of people do their Christmas shopping – and throughout the year – on Amazon and so many more people will now become aware of BKB™ and how exciting it is.

I’m certain that once people see BKB™ shows, they will want to see more.

The first show of 2023 is set for March 26, a Sunday show.

Every Sunday show we have put on so far has been a huge success and we are looking to put some huge names on in March.

We’ve been talking to Dan Chapman and he’s looking to be on the show.

We haven’t seen Dan since he beat Sean George way back in August, 2021. That result – and performance – put Dan near the top of the pound for pound list and we look forward to seeing him again soon.

We’re also talking to Jimmy Sweeney about the possibility of him boxing on the next show as well – so it’s going to be some show!

Before that, there’s the show in Thailand on January 21 when Dan Podmore and Barrie Jones will be flying the flag for us!

I hope each and every one of you has a great Christmas and watch this space for more exciting news from BKB™ next week!

Joe Smith-Brown