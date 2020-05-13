Midweek 5 Minute with Hayley Hazard

Today we chat to SPORT BABE Hayley hazard and here is what tattoo babe Hayley had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Hayley or Hayley Hazard

Q2. Where are you from? Liverpool

Q3. Age? I’m 32

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? OMG! I have quite a few that have now merged into full sleeves including a blackout sleeve that is almost finished. This was a cover up of a cover up and I like heavy black work. The first tattoo I ever got was at the age of 16, is the butterfly wing on each ass cheek. My personal favourite is my throat piece.

Q5. Any piercings? In the past I had lots of piercings but now I literally have none. I got bored of piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I gave up my place on a dentistry degree in favour of a more creative and naughty life. I became a professional dom at 21 and back then you served an apprenticeship almost to learnt the trade. I served my time with a very skilled dom in Manchester. I then got into pro sub work as I learnt how to dom and then came escorting. Now I blend all of these roles in one. I genuinely enjoy what I do otherwise I would not do it.

Photoshoots and filming content kind of go hand in hand with my work.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Around 11 years now although the time has gone so quickly. Time flies when you are having fun. That is definitely the case here.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Alot of my photographic work is for my own website. The rest of my work I never discuss clients – discretion in absolutely key and always will be.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes! Lots of exciting content shoots for my onlyfans is planned

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have a very eclectic taste in music depending on my mood. The only genre I’m not keen on is heavy metal, Most days I have old skool rnb or Motown on

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’ve ridden horses since I was a kid. Love the gym – weights of course and the dreaded cardio. I’m also a massive foodie and lover of the nature and the great outdoors

Q12. Are you into video games? Not at all Haha that is because I am so bad at them I gave up trying!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I actually love watching all sports. Obviously being from Liverpool football is part of life and of course I support LFC. However my favourite sports person is the one and only bodybuilding legend Dorian Yates.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Like music I like a variety of movies but thrillers, period drama and Disney movies win! The Duchess with my favourite actress Keira Knightley or Maleficent with the magnificent Angelina

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?Another tough one I LOVE food! Overall Italian is number 1 type but if I was on death row my last meal would be a huge double cheeseburger with extra cheese and gherkins!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? A moscow mule – vodka based cocktail with ginger beer, fresh ginger and lime

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To continue to become an upgraded version of myself

Q18. Measurements? I’m 5ft 9. Dress size 10 and boob size is now a 30H. I have plans to go much bigger though!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Haha great question! Some crazy and controversial places…I will take the 5th amendment on this question Haha

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**K!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Tough one! I have many but doggy would probably be the ultimate or girl on top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have pretty severe crohns disease but I never let it stop me living. My doctor describes me as the most determined patient he knows and my crohns consultant refers to me as his one of a kind patient.

Q23. Social media? My Twitter is @hayley_hazard and Instagram is @hayleyhazard1