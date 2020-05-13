East End pub becomes Garden Centre to break LOCKDOWN

The aptly named GARDENERS in London’s IMFAMOUS East End has found a novel way of getting around the LOCKDOWN and bring a some cheer to their long suffering regulars who have now endured weeks of HOUSE ARREST but renaming the lively LOCAL BOOZER ‘GARDEN CENTRE’. After the PM said Garden Centres would be allowed to open from today [Wednesday 13.5.20].

Pub landlord ‘FAT MICK’ told Daily Sport “I’ve had enough of this SHIT now and am Doin’ Me B*llocks, so though what the hell, give the customers what they want.”

He added “We’re enforcing strict social distancing measures, only 1 GEEZER allowed in the KARZIE at a time.”

Well Sport Readers you have to give Mick 10 out of 10 for ingenuity, but we all know the kill joys will be getting him shut down soon so enjoy it while it lasts.